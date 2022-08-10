Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Imlie actor Manasvi Vashist to participate in the show?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be beginning soon, and the makers have already started contacting celebrities for the show. As per sources, actor Manasvi Vashist has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 19:12
Imlie actor Manasvi Vashist to participate in the show

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

 The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs, as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit Shetty a chance to get angry or upset.

Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Faisal Shaikh was the first runner-up last season.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers have begun their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

ALSO READ :  Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare are the first two confirmed contestants of the upcoming season?

As per sources,  actor Manasvi Vashist  has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, is things work out then the actor will come board and this will be his first ever reality show.

The fans would be super excited to see the actor on the show and see him in a new avatar.

The show is still in the pre – production stage and soon will go on air.

The contestants are accepted to fly in the last week of May or first week of June.

Would you like to see Manasvi Vashist  on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ ; Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show to take place, scroll down to know

 

 

 

Bigg Boss 15 Divya Agrawal Remo D'souza Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 sriti jan Shivangi Joshi pratk sehajpal Nishant Bhat RAJIV ADATIA Munawar Faisu Jannat Rohit Shetty khatron ke khiladi. Pratik Sehajpal Soundarya Sharma Shiv Thakare Prince Narula Asim Riaz Anjali Arora MUNAWAR FARUQUI Erica Fernandes Vishal Kotian Dino James Nyrraa Banerji Sheezan Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 19:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhinav gives a befitting reply to Abhimanyu
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! Charanjeet Kaur and child actor Nyshita Bajaj to enter Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat
MUMBAI:   Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world.As you know, there are a lot of...
Bajaj Finserv Experia Customer Portal: 5 Important Things to Know
MUMBAI :Whether you choose to buy the latest refrigerator or a DSLR camera, using an EMI (Equated Monthly Instalment)...
Wow! This is what Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma had to say about doing the reality show “Nach Baliye Season 10”
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most successful and loved shows on television.It’s among the top...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Imlie actor Manasvi Vashist to participate in the show?
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Awwdorable! ‘PraRag’ fans fawn over This scene of Prachi and Raghav from Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world since we love to be at the forefront of...
Recent Stories
Tiger Shroff’
Must Read! “He is looking like Sasta version of Pathaan” netizens on the poster of Tiger Shroff’s Mission Eagle
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ruhi Chaturvedi
Ruhi Chaturvedi talks about preparing for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' with a boxing and fitness regime
Bharti Singh to host the upcoming season?
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Bharti Singh to host the upcoming season?
Archana Gautam
What! Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam reacts to Yashraj Mukhate’s video on her dialogue, says “I am in a state of shock”
Rupali Ganguly
Wow! From Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna to Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi, check out these most loved jodis of Indian Television
The new season of lockup has been postponed due to this shocking reason
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! The new season of Lock Upp has been postponed due to this shocking reason
Shalin
Congratulations! Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot buys a Swanky new car, check out