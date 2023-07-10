Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Sriti Jha shares a special message for Arjit Taneja as he preps for the semi – finale round

The show is finally coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place on the 14th of October and finally the winner will be announced. In the upcoming episode, the contestants would get a special message from their loved ones to encourage them to perform well.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 21:00
Sriti

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

In the previous episode we did see how Aishwarya Sharma won the ticket to the finale task and secured her position in the finale and now she would directly perform during the finale of the show.

Also Read : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

In the upcoming episode, the contestants would get a special message from their family and friends to encourage them to do better.

Arjit Taneja will receive a message from Sriti Jha where she would tell him how proud she is of him of reaching the semi – finale and she loves him a lot and she misses him and told him to return back soon and told him not to get afraid of any stunts.

Well, there have been rumours that Arjit and Sriti might be dating each other but there is no confirmation on the same.

The semi – finale episode of the show will take place today and the show will get its top finalists.

As we had reported earlier, the top three contestants of the show are Aishwarya, Dino and Arjit.

Who do you think will be the winner of this season?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

  

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi Faisal Shaikh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 10/07/2023 - 21:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why
MUMBAI: The makers of Leo, which is gearing up for a pan-Indian release this month, is facing issues with theatre...
Exclusive! Vaibhav wants love from Mrunal and property from Vandana, has a plan for both
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s new show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ is a refreshing love story. Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli...
Woah! To all the Anupamaa lovers, here’s Rupali Ganguly from her debut show, check it out
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as...
Must read! Shahid Kapoor talks about his first impression on Jab We Met, read more
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is a prolific actor who has made a mark for himself in the 20 years that he has worked in movies...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Sriti Jha shares a special message for Arjit Taneja as he preps for the semi – finale round
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Woah! Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal to join the panel with the rest of the Sharks in Shark Tank India 3
MUMBAI:The makers of the popular TV reality show, Shark Tank India have added another name to the existing panel of...
Recent Stories
Thalapathy
What! Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to not release in North Indian multiplexes, here's why
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rupali
Woah! To all the Anupamaa lovers, here’s Rupali Ganguly from her debut show, check it out
Deepinder
Woah! Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal to join the panel with the rest of the Sharks in Shark Tank India 3
Jennifer
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Jennifer Winget to participate in the show?
Fahmaan Khan
Interesting: Fahmaan Khan opens up replacing Harshad Chopda in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!
Neha Pendse
Must Read: Neha Pendse opens up on her friendship going sour with Dipika Kakar post Bigg Boss 12!
Shivangi
Must-Read! Are Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon the next IT onscreen duo on TV? Here's why we think so