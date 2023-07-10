Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Sriti Jha shares a special message for Arjit Taneja as he preps for the semi – finale round

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

In the previous episode we did see how Aishwarya Sharma won the ticket to the finale task and secured her position in the finale and now she would directly perform during the finale of the show.

In the upcoming episode, the contestants would get a special message from their family and friends to encourage them to do better.

Arjit Taneja will receive a message from Sriti Jha where she would tell him how proud she is of him of reaching the semi – finale and she loves him a lot and she misses him and told him to return back soon and told him not to get afraid of any stunts.

Well, there have been rumours that Arjit and Sriti might be dating each other but there is no confirmation on the same.

The semi – finale episode of the show will take place today and the show will get its top finalists.

As we had reported earlier, the top three contestants of the show are Aishwarya, Dino and Arjit.

