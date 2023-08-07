Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Must Read! Arjit Taneja talks about what he would miss from the show and what he thinks of Archana Gautam

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has almost come to an end. Here, they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts will be more dangerous and adventurous.

The contestants are going all out to give their best shot to survive in the show.

As we had reported earlier, the shooting of the show is over and the contestants have returned back to India.

Arjit Taneja is one of the contestants on the show and while talking to an entertainment portal the actor spoke about what he misses from the show and what he thinks of Archana Gautam.

The actor said “ I am already missing Cape Town and the journey has been good. Fifty–fifty–five days are not less and we all were together, we did the stunts together where we laughed, cried and encouraged each other and also got injured and the experience has been beautiful”

About Archana, he said “She is very funny and entertaining and did her stunts well, I am going to miss everyone from the show as we really bonded well”

Well, there is no doubt that Arjit is seen as a strong contestant of the show and as per media reports he is one of the finalists of the show.

The show is all set to begin from the 15th of July 2023 it will air at 9: 00 Pm on weekends only on COLORS.

