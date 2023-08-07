Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Must Read! Arjit Taneja talks about what he would miss from the show and what he thinks of Archana Gautam

The new season of Khatro Ke Khiladi will begin next weekend and the shoot of the show is over and the contestants have gone all out and aced all stunts. Arjit recently spoke about what he would miss from Cape Town and what he thinks about Archana Gautam.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 07/08/2023 - 11:37
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has almost come to an end. Here, they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts will be more dangerous and adventurous.

The contestants are going all out to give their best shot to survive in the show.

As we had reported earlier, the shooting of the show is over and the contestants have returned back to India.

Arjit Taneja is one of the contestants on the show and while talking to an entertainment portal the actor spoke about what he misses from the show and what he thinks of Archana Gautam.

(ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! Contestants finally fly back to India; check out the special video they made before they left )

The actor said “ I am already missing Cape Town and the journey has been good. Fifty–fifty–five days are not less and we all were together, we did the stunts together where we laughed, cried and encouraged each other and also got injured and the experience has been beautiful”

About Archana, he said “She is very funny and entertaining and did her stunts well, I am going to miss everyone from the show as we really bonded well”

Well, there is no doubt that Arjit is seen as a strong contestant of the show and as per media reports he is one of the finalists of the show.

The show is all set to begin from the 15th of July 2023 it will air at 9: 00 Pm on weekends only on COLORS.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Is this when and where the finale of the show will be shot?

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan Gautam Vig Tina Dutta Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant Gori Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Shiv Thakare Archana Gautam Abdu Sajid Khan MC Stan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 07/08/2023 - 11:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Progress! Sahiba takes Keerat's help to find the imposter
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Faltu: Upcoming Drama! Faltu falls unconscious, taken to Ashram
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Faltu: High Drama! Faltu escapes from the kidnappers, Ayaan breaks their photo frame in anger
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
WHAT! THESE actresses to star in Salman Khan starrer Prem Ki Shaadi?
MUMBAI: From the past few months, there have been reports that Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya are teaming for a movie...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Angad and Sahiba catch Garry red-handed taking Seerat’s jewelry to sell
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Sad! Shiva and Ravi’s love story comes to an end; Alice shares a final goodbye to their characters
MUMBAI: Pandya Store is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
WHAT! THESE actresses to star in Salman Khan starrer Prem Ki Shaadi?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shiva and Ravi
Sad! Shiva and Ravi’s love story comes to an end; Alice shares a final goodbye to their characters
India’s Best Dancer Season 3
India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Wow! Rapper Badshah and Kirron Kher to also be seen as a guest judge on the show along with Shilpa Shetty to promote their upcoming reality show “India’s Got Talent”
MasterChef India Season 8
MasterChef India Season 8: Kya Baat Hai! Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna regain their position as judges of the show; chef Garima Arora wouldn’t be part of this season
upcoming twists in the show
Exclusive! “I would definitely want to go out, venture into different spaces and explore different avenues”, Agnisakshi’s Satvik aka Aashay Mishra talks about his character, exploring the medium of OTT and upcoming twists in the show
Deepika Chikhlia has once starred in a B grade film
Must read! Ramayan's Sita aka Deepika Chikhlia has once starred in a B grade film
step-daughter Izra, take a look
Aww! Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father posts an adorable video of his step-daughter Izra, take a look