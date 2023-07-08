Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Aishwarya Sharma gets the offer to be part of Bigg Boss Season 17

Aishwarya is one of the strongest contestants of the current season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress is also witty and she entertains the audience. Now in the new promo, one can see how the actress has been offered the next season of Bigg Boss.
Aishwarya

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma is a well-known actress on television and she rose to fame with her character of Pakhi in the serial Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin

A few months ago she decided to quit the show, which came as a shock to many of her fans.

The actress decided to exit as she wanted to move on and try something new in her career.

Post her exit, she is currently seen in the number one reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she is facing her fears and acing all stunts.

In the new promo of the show, one can see how Bigg Boss communicates with the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

(Also Read : WHAT! Aishwarya Sharma opens up on the challenging phase of her life, reveals, "There were many who weren't happy seeing me and Neil together and tried to separate us"

Where he tells Archana hello and when she asks him if he misses her, he tells her to “Shut Upp”

He asks Aishwarya to mimic Archana as she does it very well and in return, he tells her that whenever she wishes to do the show she is most welcome to as the doors are always open for her.

Aishwarya didn’t respond to the offer of Bigg Boss but the audience and fans feel that she will really do well on Bigg Boss.

Well, no doubt Aishwarya is turning out to be a very strong contestant on the show and she is acing all the stunts and facing her fears, she has also been complimented by Rohit Shetty a lot of times.

There are reports that suggest that she is one of the finalists of the show and she is seen as the potential winner of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma talks about working with Rohit Shetty and reveals her competitor on the show

