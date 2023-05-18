Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Check out Archana Gautam’s look from the promo of the show

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”.

The contestants are gearing up for the shoot of the show. Meanwhile, Archana, shared her fierce look as she shoots for the promo of the show.

The actress looks stunning and she is all set to shoot for the promo and perform the stunts.

She shared a number of photos and captioned it saying “ Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”

Well, one can definitely see that Archana is going to be a tough competition to all the contestants of the show.



