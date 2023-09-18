Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Shiv Thakare's conditions worsens as Divyanka Tripathi challenges him during a stunt

In the upcoming episode Khatron Ke Khiladi the challengers Divyanka, Faisal and Hina will be entering the show as challengers and now in the new promo, Shiv's condition will worsen as he tries the challenger given by Divyanka.
Shiv

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

In the previous episode we did see how Sheezan Khan was eliminated from the show owing to health issues.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Manisha Rani and Shiv Thakare to collaborate for a project together?

Now in the new promo of the show we did see the entry of Divyanka Tripathi as a challenger and how she would be performing stunts and setting the bar high for the contestants.

In the video, one can see how Divyanka Tripathi gives the challenge to Shiv whose condition worsens after doing the task.

He is seen in a bad condition as he slips down the helicopter while doing the task.

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv is a very strong contestant of the show and he has all the potential in becoming the finalist of the show.

It will be interesting to see if Shiv could complete the task given by Divyanka.

The fans are super excited to see the challengers Divyanka, Hina and Faisal back in the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

 

 

