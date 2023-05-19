Khatron ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Sumbul Touqeer Khan to enter with Abdu Rozik as a wild card contestant?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon and there were reports suggesting that Abdu might be a part of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 14:40
Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where the contestants are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

The contestants are getting along with each other very well and one can witness the same in the BTS pictures and videos shared by the contestants.

ALSO READ :  Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! No new contestants to enter as wild card this season; details inside

As we had reported earlier, Abdu Rozik will be entering the show as a wild card entry, where he would be cheering for his friend Shiv, along with performing stunts.

There are reports doing the rounds that Sumbul Touqeer Khan will also be joining the show as a wild card entry and will enter along with Abdu.

Well, the actress has denied being a part of the show this season, but seems like she will be entering for her friends, Abdu and Shiv.

The fans are excited to watch Sumbul, Shiv and Abdu once again in a reality show together.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Shiv Thakare reveals what the contestants are up to as they land in South Africa

 

 

 

