Khatron ke Khiladi Season 13: OMG! Sumbul Touqeer Khan to enter with Abdu Rozik as a wild card contestant?

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where the contestants are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

The contestants are getting along with each other very well and one can witness the same in the BTS pictures and videos shared by the contestants.

As we had reported earlier, Abdu Rozik will be entering the show as a wild card entry, where he would be cheering for his friend Shiv, along with performing stunts.

There are reports doing the rounds that Sumbul Touqeer Khan will also be joining the show as a wild card entry and will enter along with Abdu.

Well, the actress has denied being a part of the show this season, but seems like she will be entering for her friends, Abdu and Shiv.

The fans are excited to watch Sumbul, Shiv and Abdu once again in a reality show together.

