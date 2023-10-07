Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Archana Gautam embarrasses herself in a stunt; leaves Rohit Shetty in splits

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 will begin this coming weekend at 9: 00 PM on COLORS. In the new promo of the show, one can see how Archana is embarrassed as she cannot complete a stunt which leaves Rohit Shetty in splits.
ARCHANA

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has almost come to an end. Here, they are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

Rohit Shetty, in the promo, revealed that this year, the stunts will be more dangerous and adventurous.

The contestants are going all out to give their best shot to survive in the show.

As we had reported earlier, the shooting of the show is over and the contestants have returned back to India.

In the latest promo of the show, one can see how Archana Gautam is stuck while doing a stunt and she feels embarrassed about it.

In the video, one can see post the stunt Archana cannot jump down and she feels embarrassed about it which leaves Rohit Shetty in splits and the contestants also burst into laughter.

Well, there is no doubt that reports suggest that Archana is a strong contestant of the show and she has aced all the stunts in the show.

The show is all set to go air from the 15th of July 2023 on COLORS at 9: 00 PM and it will be telecasted on weekends.

Are you excited to see Archana in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

