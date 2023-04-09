Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Daisy Shah enters as a wild card contestant and gets eliminated on the same day

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun and the show is doing well. Daisy had entered the show as a wild card contestant in yesterday’s episode but then was eliminated all thanks to Dino.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 18:59
Daisy

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears. 

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television. 

 The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts. 

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show. 

We did see in yesterday’s episode how Daisy Shah had entered the show as a wild card contestant and how Dino picked her name to do the elimination stunt along with Archana Gautam.

Also Read :Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

Dino picked her name as during the coin task he felt that Rohit Roy did a better job and by luck she won the task and hence he felt that she deserved to go in the elimination round. Unfortunately, when she performed it with Archana, she couldn’t get through the task and was eliminated. 

Well, though she returned back as a wild card entry, she had to return back home the same day and couldn’t get a chance to perform ahead. 

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar Daisy had mentioned how Dino was responsible for her elimination. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

 

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi Faisal Shaikh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 18:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Exclusive! Kunal brings police to Vandana’s house!
MUMBAI:  Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus is a new love story titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.Starring Mohit Malik and...
Exclusive! "I don't characters I play people on screen” Kay Kay Menon
MUMBAI: Upcoming series of Amazon Prime video titled Bambai Meri Jaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans, the...
OMG! Romil and Dimpy’s chats gets leaked against Samar in Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is...
Paloma Dhillon Gets Emotional at DONO Trailer Launch: 'A Journey of a Lifetime'
MUMBAI:   At the highly anticipated trailer launch of the upcoming blockbuster film DONO, Bollywood sensation Paloma...
Katha Ankahee: What! Reet wants Maya to know the major truth Katha’s one night stand
MUMBAI:  Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Exclusive! “The Bad**s characters are always delicious” Kritika Kamra
MUMBAI: Actress Kritika Kamra has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her immense contribution, the...
Recent Stories
Paloma Dhillon
Paloma Dhillon Gets Emotional at DONO Trailer Launch: 'A Journey of a Lifetime'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Romil
OMG! Romil and Dimpy’s chats gets leaked against Samar in Anupamaa
Niti
Wow! Niti Taylor reveals how she met her husband and shares details of her love story
May I come in Madam
Star Bharat is all set to present new episodes of the popular show "May I Come in Madam?" with a ceremonial Muhurat pooja to mark the beginning of the shooting process.
Aparna Mishra
Kumkum Bhagya's Shahana opens up on her views on Teacher's Day
Sheezan Khan
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Sheezan Khan to be part of the show?
Prachi Bansal
Exclusive! Prachi Bansal’s Goddess Ganga is actually an extended cameo role in Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyag Tandav