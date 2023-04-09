Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Daisy Shah enters as a wild card contestant and gets eliminated on the same day

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

We did see in yesterday’s episode how Daisy Shah had entered the show as a wild card contestant and how Dino picked her name to do the elimination stunt along with Archana Gautam.

Also Read :Khatron Ke khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Nyra Banerjee gives a glimpse of what they are served for breakfast

Dino picked her name as during the coin task he felt that Rohit Roy did a better job and by luck she won the task and hence he felt that she deserved to go in the elimination round. Unfortunately, when she performed it with Archana, she couldn’t get through the task and was eliminated.

Well, though she returned back as a wild card entry, she had to return back home the same day and couldn’t get a chance to perform ahead.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar Daisy had mentioned how Dino was responsible for her elimination.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo