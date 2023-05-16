Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Whoa! Rohit Shetty finally leaves for South Africa to shoot for the upcoming season

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The new season will be coming up in a few months and makers began their preparations for it by starting to contact celebrities for the same.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where the contestants are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

( ALSO READ :Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! No new contestants to enter as wild card this season; details inside

The contestants are getting along like with each other and one can witness the same in the BTS pictures and videos shared by the contestants.

The first stunt of the show, which was a water stunt, was performed by Rohit Roy.

As we had reported earlier, the contestants have reached South Africa and have shot the promos. They are currently exploring the place.

From today, the shooting for the show will begin, where the contestants will be subjected to dangerous and adventures stunts.

Hence, Rohit Shetty finally flew down to South Africa and will now be meeting the contestants of this season.

Well, there is no doubt that he is the best host one can have, who will encourage the contestants to perform the stunts and motivate them as well.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Shiv Thakare reveals what the contestants are up to as they land in South Africa