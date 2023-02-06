Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Check out Archana Gautam is keeping herself entertainment as she shoots for the upcoming season of the show

MUMBAI : Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”.

The actress seems to be having a fun time in South Africa as she shoots for the serial.

She keeps sharing with BTS from the sets of the sets of the show and one can see how the contestants are having fun together.

( ALSO READ :Exclusive! Did you know that Archana Gautam was worried she was the only contestant to not receive any offers inside the Bigg Boss 16 house? This is what she has to say now!

Now the actress shared a video where one can see how Archana Gautam is seen having fun as she is driven to the location where the stunts are happening.

She is seen in an open double decker bus and she is seen dancing to Bollywood songs and having fun with each other.

In the back one can see Aishwarya Sharma can’t control her laughter as he sees Archana dancing around.

Well, there is no doubt that Archana is going to be the entertainment factor in the show and she will ace all the stunts.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Uff! After her stint in Bigg Boss 16, check out the transformation of Archana Gautam