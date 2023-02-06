Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Check out Archana Gautam is keeping herself entertainment as she shoots for the upcoming season of the show

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon and the contestants have begun to shoot for the serial and are going all out to ace all the stunts and now we bring you what Archana is up to off the sets of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 19:48
Archana Gautam

MUMBAI : Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”.

The actress seems to be having a fun time in South Africa as she shoots for the serial.

She keeps sharing with BTS from the sets of the sets of the show and one can see how the contestants are having fun together.

( ALSO READ :Exclusive! Did you know that Archana Gautam was worried she was the only contestant to not receive any offers inside the Bigg Boss 16 house? This is what she has to say now!

Now the actress shared a video where one can see how Archana Gautam is seen having fun as she is driven to the location where the stunts are happening.

She is seen in an open double decker bus and she is seen dancing to Bollywood songs and having fun with each other.

In the back one can see Aishwarya Sharma can’t control her laughter as he sees Archana dancing around.

Well, there is no doubt that Archana is going to be the entertainment factor in the show and she will ace all the stunts.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Uff! After her stint in Bigg Boss 16, check out the transformation of Archana Gautam

 

Archana Gautam Archana Gautam Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Baba Siddique Iftar Party Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull Colors Nimrit Kaur Ahluawalia Harsh Limbachiya Punit J Pathak Shiv Thakre Bigg Boss Abdu Gulshan Gautam Archana Gautam
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/02/2023 - 19:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Mirzapur actor Rajesh Tailang to grace the show
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Exclusive! “Working with Randeep Hooda was like a dream come true moment for me” Shalini Chauhan
MUMBAI : Actress Shalini Chauhan who made her acting debut through web series Inspector Avinash, written and directed...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Check out Archana Gautam is keeping herself entertainment as she shoots for the upcoming season of the show
MUMBAI : Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini...
Exclusive! Sharib Hashmi roped in for Luv Ranjan’s next titled Uff
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of movies, OTT...
Exclusive! “The movie speaks about domestic violence and standing up for the right thing is my take away” Garima Jain
MUMBAI : Actress Garima Jain has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her projects especially on...
Kundali Bhagya: Will Preeta recognise Karan?
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s one of the most popular shows, Kundali Bhagya, has always kept the audience on the edge of their seats...
Recent Stories
SHARIB HASHMI
Exclusive! Sharib Hashmi roped in for Luv Ranjan’s next titled Uff
Latest Video
Related Stories
Hritik Yadav
Exclusive! Television actor Hritik Yadav roped in for Colors show Naagin 6
KHATRON KE KHILADI
Khatro Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Soundous Moufakir gets badly injured while performing a stunt
Shocking! MC Stan receives massive backlash as his team misbehaves with media; read to know more
Shocking! MC Stan receives massive backlash as his team misbehaves with media; read on to know more
Parineeti
OMG! Are Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma dating? Here’s why fans think so
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja take a dig at Shiv Thakare, say “Why are people asking about Shiv, this is not Bigg Boss”
Pyaar ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni
Exclusive! Do the leads of Pyaar ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni, Fahmaan Khan, and Kritika Singh Yadav NOT get along? His Publicist says otherwise! Full Scoop Inside