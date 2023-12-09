Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Check out the promo of the challengers Faisal Shaikh, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Hina Khan as they ace all the difficult stunts on the show

Finally in the new promo of the show one can see the entry of challengers, who would challenge the contestants to do the stunts done by them.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

In the privious episode we did see how Aishwarya got saved from eliminations as there wasn't any elimination.

In the new promo of the show finally the challengers Faisal, Hina and Divyanka will enter the show, where they will challenge the contestants to perform stunts as they would set a time limit. 

Also Read : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Shocking! Faisal Shaikh defeats Dino James, makes him abort for the first time on the show

The challengers will be performing the most dangerous stunts so that the contestants will have to push themselves to do the stunts. 

We did see how Dino losses the challenge to Faisu.

Divyanka and Hina too will challenge the girls of the show to do the stunts where they will set a bar and the contestants would have to break it. 

Well,it will be interesting to see the ex contestants back in the show as challengers. 

Are you excited to see Faisu, Divyanka and Hina in the show? 

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: What! Shiv Thakare breaks silence on dating rumors with Daisy Shah, Here’s what he said)

