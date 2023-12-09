What! Shiv Thakare breaks silence on dating rumors with Daisy Shah, Here’s what he said

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons. The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears. Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

Shiv and Daisy have built a close bond while on the show. There were rumors that the two are dating. Shiv has now addressed these rumors when Mr Faisu teased him with Daisy. When he said, “Shiv Thakare ki har subah Daisy hoti hai.”, Shiv said, “Nahi yaar, na subah hoti hai, na raat hoti hai na dupher hoti hai. I have a strong bond with Dino (Dino James)." Shiv gave a movie example and said, "But nowadays people don't like Brother movie, people like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai more (Faisu and Shiv laugh). You release Brother and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but people will like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai more.”

The Bigg Boss 16 contestnat continued, “A day ago, the Colors team called us and Sheezan (Sheezan Khan) had not come. There were three people but only our video (Shiv and Daisy) was captured. They played the video in slow motion and added a song and a heart (laughs). If I was an audience, then even I would have thought that there was something brewing. But I thought it is fine, it is not even audience's fault, movies anyway keep running.”

Shiv added, “I have a rule. I don't like encashing through friendships. Some people said it's okay to showcase fake friendships, I told them that I don't want to have fake friends. If I want to maintain a relationship, I will keep it private, I don't want to encash it by showing it in front of the people.”

