What! Shiv Thakare breaks silence on dating rumors with Daisy Shah, Here’s what he said

Shiv and Daisy have built a close bond while on the show. There were rumors that the two are dating. Shiv has now addressed these rumors
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/12/2023 - 09:11
Shiv Thakare

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons. The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films, and OTT, who come together to face their fears. Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Manisha Rani and Shiv Thakare to collaborate for a project together?

Shiv and Daisy have built a close bond while on the show. There were rumors that the two are dating. Shiv has now addressed these rumors when Mr Faisu teased him with Daisy. When he said, “Shiv Thakare ki har subah Daisy hoti hai.”, Shiv said, “Nahi yaar, na subah hoti hai, na raat hoti hai na dupher hoti hai. I have a strong bond with Dino (Dino James)." Shiv gave a movie example and said, "But nowadays people don't like Brother movie, people like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai more (Faisu and Shiv laugh). You release Brother and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but people will like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai more.”

The Bigg Boss 16 contestnat continued, “A day ago, the Colors team called us and Sheezan (Sheezan Khan) had not come. There were three people but only our video (Shiv and Daisy) was captured. They played the video in slow motion and added a song and a heart (laughs). If I was an audience, then even I would have thought that there was something brewing. But I thought it is fine, it is not even audience's fault, movies anyway keep running.”

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare reveals which stunt made him break down and how he injured himself

Shiv added, “I have a rule. I don't like encashing through friendships. Some people said it's okay to showcase fake friendships, I told them that I don't want to have fake friends. If I want to maintain a relationship, I will keep it private, I don't want to encash it by showing it in front of the people.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi Faisal Shaikh Instagram
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/12/2023 - 09:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Gadar 2 actress Nilofer Gesawat roped in for movie Mrs
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Love! Abhimanyu and Akshara’s Reunion Hug on Ganesh Chaturthi
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Really! Vicky Kaushal’s ex Harleen Sethi finds love in Vaibhav Raj Gupta; couple to have Roka ceremony by the end of the year?
MUMBAI: Harleen Sethi is a well known face in the entertainment world. She gained immense popularity with her show...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Sandeep Sikand to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Anupamaa: Shocking! Romil’s Truth gets Unveils in front of Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! When Kareena Kapoor revealed being traumatized after the brutal trolling over son Taimur’s name
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought after and talented actresses we have in the...
Recent Stories
Nilofer Gesawat
Exclusive! Gadar 2 actress Nilofer Gesawat roped in for movie Mrs
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Sandeep Sikand to participate in the show?
India's Best Dancer Season 3
India's Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie "The Great Indian Family"
Vishal
Exclusive! “You will be seeing more of me in different shades”, Vishal Gandhi on his new show Tose Naina Milaike, fans' reaction and challenges while shooting
Avinash Mishra
Exclusive! “I was surprised that they could see me play a dark role”, Avinash Mishra on playing a complicated character, shifting of time slot and more
Bhavika
Amazing! Bhavika Sharma’s fun time with THIS co-star from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will surely bring a smile to your face
Tanaz
Exclusive! “This time I would do it on my own terms, I would know exactly what to say.” – Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Tanaz Irani on participating in the reality show Bigg Boss