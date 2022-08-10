Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Wow! Check out the special message of Kishori Shahane to Aishwarya Sharma as she injured herself on the reality show

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, films and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the few confirmed contestants of the show.

The contestants have reached South Africa and the shoot of the show has begun, where the contestants are going to perform the stunts and face their fears.

As we had reported earlier, the contestants have begun to shoot for their stunts and Aishwarya Sharma has faced a tragic.

While doing a stunt she injured herself and she was in pain, the actress shared the phone and showed her bruises.

She shared the photo and showed a sad face and captioned it saying “Good Night”

Her co – star Kishori Shahane sent her a special message to Aishwarya and told her that she is strong and that she can do it.

She shared the photo and captioned it saying “Going through so much already, wish I was there to comfort you. Just want to say that you are strong and I am proud of you. Love You bacha”

Aishwarya replied back saying that she knows that she is always there for her.

Well, there is no doubt that Kishore and Aishwarya share a great bond and are good friends.

