Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Daisy Shah to return as a wild card contestant?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season a thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

We saw how Diasy Shah got eliminated from the show and the audience were disappointed as she seems to be a strong contestant.

But, the actress will be returning back to the show as a wild card contestant and will once again be performing the stunts while facing her fears.

Well, we have seen in the show how the contestants target the actress and she herself has accepted this in various interviews.

