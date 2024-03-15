Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Alice Kaushik to participate in the show?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be beginning soon and the makers have already begun to approach the actors to be part of the show. Now as per sources, Alice Kaushik might participate in the show.
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

Dino James emerged as the winner whereas Arijit was the first runner up of the show.

One of the USPs of the show is the way Rohit Shetty hosts the show and encourages the contestants to perform the stunts and to face their fears.

Now we had reported earlier that Rohit had entered the Bigg Boss Season 17 house just two days before the finale and had chosen Abhishek. But the actor had said that he will talk to his team and decide.

As per sources and fan clubs, Alice Kaushik has been approached for the show and the talks are on to be part of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would love to see the actress on the show as she seems to be a perfect apt for the show as she would do the stunts and face her fears.

Would you like to see Alice in the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

