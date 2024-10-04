Khatron Ke Khiladi Season14: Exclusive! Sagar Parekh to participate in the show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the stunt based reality shows which is successful and is loved by the audience. The new season will begin anytime soon. As per sources Sagar Parekh to be part of the show.
Sagar Parekh

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of thirteen seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

Dino James emerged as the winner whereas Arijit was the first runner up of the show.

One of the USPs of the show is the way Rohit Shetty hosts the show and encourages the contestants to perform the stunts.

Also Read: Exclusive! Sagar Parekh talks about rejecting Bigg Boss Season 17 and reveals why he chose to do a reality show when he was offered Roadies a few years back)

As per sources, Sagar Parekh might participate in the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

But if he comes on board then he could be the right choice for the show as he would ace all the stunts and face his fears.

We had reported earlier that Munawar Faruqui, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia,  Ayesha Singh, Mannara Chopra, Samarath are a few names that are being approached for the show.

It will be interesting to see who will be the contestants of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Sagar Parekh gives a glimpse of his introduction shoot for the show )

