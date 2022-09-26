Khatron Ke Khiladi: WHOA! Rubina Dilaik felt homesick on the sets on Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is currently a part of Fear Factor- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. The shoot is over Khatron Ke Khiladi but the finale is yet to be out.

Rubina has her YouTube channel on which she uploads videos frequently. She has been uploading vlogs from her time on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Recently, she uploaded a video where we can see that it’s the second last day on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Rubina can be seen feeling very excited to go home soon. It seems she is feeling a little homesick after being away for 50 days. We see everyone getting excited as the shoot comes to an end and they will get to come home.

It is hilarious when Nishant Bhatt and Rubina then say that the view looks exactly like that of Mumbai and spot different buildings of Mumbai in Cape Town.

ALSO READ: OOPS! Rubina Dilaik has THIS complain about hubby Abhinav Shukla

Rubina can be seen bonding with the crew mates from Cape Town and trying to learn their language. While Rajiv says that he is happy he does not have to perform a stunt while Faisal says jokingly that Rajiv will not be there in the episode.

Check out the video here:

Rubina is currently a part of Colors TV’s Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. The fans are loving her performance and pouring in a lot of love.

Rubina is known for Shakti, Chotti Bahu and Jeannie Aur Juju. She has been married to Abhinav Shukla since 2018. Rubina was also a part of Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the winner of the season.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Wow! Rubina Dilaik’s performance leaves the judges in shock

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.