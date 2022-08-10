Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill hits a milestone

MUMBAI : Shehnaaz Gill needs no introduction. Today, she is a huge name in the world of the entertainment business.

She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and she was considered the strongest and most famous contestant of that season.

Still, the audience does remember her in the show and she entertained everyone on the show.

Since then, we did see the fondness that Salman Khan had for her and he was always happy to meet her.

Shehnaaz and late actor Siddarth Shukla’s pairing was loved by the audience they used to call them “SidNaaz” with love.

Soon the actress will be making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan where she will be having a pivotal role.

Yesterday, the actress celebrated her 29th birthday and she received a lot of love and support from her fans across the nation.

We did see her cutting cake with her brother and friends, and the actress was excited to celebrate her birthday.

Her fans started the trend # HappyBirthdayShehnaazGill and the wishes and love started to pour in on social media.

Within no time the tweets reached one million and the actress again created a milestone achieving this.

Well, there is no doubt that today, Shehnaaz is a huge name in the world of the entertainment business and she has a massive fan following and this is testimony to it.

The actress is also very caring and affectionate towards her fans and makes sure she clicks a selfie or at least speaks to them.

