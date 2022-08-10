Shehnaaz Gill receives the sweetest surprise from These special people in her life! Check out the video!

MUMBAI : Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Since then, her fame has only gotten bigger and bigger. She is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisiki Jaan.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all and she is quite active on Instagram, the actor was showered with a lot of love from friends, and fans on the occasion of her birthday. She took to Instagram to share videos of herself cutting cakes surrounded by family. But she got the sweetest unexpected surprise when her Grandparents sent her a video giving her blessings she shared the video on her social media and fans can’t help but awe at the sweet message, take a look:

She made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal. She also starred in Honsla Rakh which starred Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The actress also runs her own chat show called ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill’.

She has also been a part of many many music videos, which always go viral.

