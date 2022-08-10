Shehnaaz Gill receives the sweetest surprise from These special people in her life! Check out the video!

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all and she is quite active on Instagram, the actor was showered with a lot of love from friends, and fans on the occasion of her birthday.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 17:45
Shehnaaz Gill receives the sweetest surprise from These special people in her life! Check out the video!

MUMBAI : Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Since then, her fame has only gotten bigger and bigger. She is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisiki Jaan. 

ALSO READ:    Shehnaaz Gill turns 29; This is how the actress celebrated her B’day

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all and she is quite active on Instagram, the actor was showered with a lot of love from friends, and fans on the occasion of her birthday. She took to Instagram to share videos of herself cutting cakes surrounded by family. But she got the sweetest unexpected surprise when her Grandparents sent her a video giving her blessings she shared the video on her social media and fans can’t help but awe at the sweet message, take a look: 

She made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal. She also starred in Honsla Rakh which starred Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The actress also runs her own chat show called ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill’.

She has also been a part of many many music videos, which always go viral.

Are you excited to see Shehnaaz in Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill signs a South movie with a big director and actor

Shehnaaz Gill SidNaaz Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan Salmaan Khan Honsla Rakh Moonrise Desi Vibez with Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 13 Bigg Boss
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 17:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Karan Sharma talks about what makes him say yes to a project, “what kind of a role that is and how I am placed in a story and if its is important then I accept it immediately but if not, I say no”!
MUMBAI :Simar Bhardwaj is tasked with finding a perfect bride for Gitanjali Devi's grandson in Sasural Simar Ka 2....
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Jayati Narula is very Particular about her diet, but here’s the Twist
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein. We keep our viewers...
MasterChef India Season 7: Ranveer Brar reveals this magical secret of the show
MUMBAI: MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show, as...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Jasleen wants Angad to get humiliated, aware of Seerat’s intentions
MUMBAI :  Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Neha Prajapati shares Rano’s struggles on Bhagya Lakshmi, check out
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from your favorite show. We are always at the forefront of...
Recent Stories
Shehnaaz Gill turns 29; This is how the actress celebrated her B’day
Shehnaaz Gill turns 29; This is how the actress celebrated her B’day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare praises late actor Siddarth Shukla and says “ The best season of Bigg Boss has been Bigg Boss 13 and
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare praises late actor Siddarth Shukla and says “ The best season of Bigg Boss has been Bigg Boss 13 and his favorite contestant has been Siddarth
Bigg Boss 16: The housemates tag Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare as the managers of the house
Bigg Boss 16: The housemates tag Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare as the managers of the house
Bigg Boss 16: Check out Kartik Aaryan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s chemistry as Farah Khan pairs them together
Bigg Boss 16: Check out Kartik Aaryan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s chemistry as Farah Khan pairs them together
Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan lashes out at Tina Dutta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan lashes out at Tina Dutta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals her secret of playing the game; says “Archana and I plan our fights so that we c
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals her secret of playing the game; says “Archana and I plan our fights so that we can be seen in the show”
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary hits a huge milestone as she achieves this
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary hits a huge milestone as she achieves this