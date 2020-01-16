Krystle D'souza takes our breath away with her GORGEOUS SMILE

MUMBAI: If you are feeling lazy to kick-start a new day, then you need to check out Krystle D'souza’s latest happy picture right away.

Krystle, who is one of the most popular television actresses, certainly knows how to lighten up the mood of her fans, followers, and friends.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the stunning diva has shared a picture of herself, and it’s her gorgeous smile that is taking our breath away. She captioned her picture as, 'Embracing all my flaws and imperfections'. Check out her post below, and let us know if you too embrace all your flaws and imperfections like Krystle.

On the work front, Krystle is known for television shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ek Nayi Pehchaan and Brahmarakshas. She is now gearing up for her film debut. The actress is set to make her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre.