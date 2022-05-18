Kumkum Bhagya: Audience perspective! Netizens react to the scene of Prachi's accident

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, we will see high-voltage drama as Prachi will meet with a deadly accident.
Kumkum Bhagya: Audience perspective! Netizens react to the scene of Prachi's accident

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple of Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively.

Also read: Audience Perspective! Netizens react to Manit Joura aka Rishabh Luthra's comeback in Kundali Bhagya

As we reported earlier, Ranbir gets attacked by a knife. He is admitted to the hospital but doctors give up hope of saving him. This shocks the whole family, and Prachi is completely shattered. Shanaya convinces Prachi that becoming a father is the only thing that Ranbir is living for. She tells Prachi to reveal to Ranbir about her pregnancy as he deserves to know the truth. She is hopeful that this news will bring Ranbir back to life. Prachi wants Ranbir back, and she is ready to do anything for it. Therefore, she reveals her pregnancy to Ranbir. Hearing this, Ranbir moves his finger and shows signs of life.

Prachi too will meet with a deadly accident after Ranbir’s attack. She will be hospitalized with Ranbir. This is supposedly a plan by Rhea and Aliya to separate #PranBir and to kill their child, who is in the womb of Prachi.

During the attack, we witness that Prachi would be pleading for help too.

Also read: Audience Verdict! Netizens want Rhea and Aliya to be punished for always separating Prachi and Ranbir in Kumkum Bhagya

Well, the audience has already seen the glimpses; diehard fans of Prachi and Ranbir have reacted to the scene.

Read on to know what they had to say.

Iti Jyoti - Video banani ho pics click karni ho accident place ki usme sab aage rehte hai bt kisi marte hue ki jaan nhi bacha sakte.

Sneha Kapoor - Sabko apni padhi hai.. This shows ki world don't give a damn.

Peace Lover - Oh god reality of today's world.

Brutally Sarcastic - Pragya ki sherni 

Well, what is your take on the attack on Prachi and Ranbir in Kumkum Bhagya?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

