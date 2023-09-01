Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugha Chapekar is mesmerized by this Bollywood actress

The fans also love watching and knowing what she is up to. She recently took to her social media and shared a glimpse of her favorite actress.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 18:12
Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugha Chapekar is mesmerized by this Bollywood actress

MUMBAI :Mugdha Chaphekar has become quite the household name and is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running drama series Kumkum Bhagya.

The actress is seen portraying the role of Prachi Mehra in the show and is paired with Krishna Kaul. The viewers loved Mugdha's stellar performance and also her on-screen Jodi with Krishna.

Also Read-  Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi got scared by This actor on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, read to know the incident

Mugdha has become a household name in no time. Before Kumkum Bhagya, Mugdha appeared in several hit TV shows like Solhah Singaarr, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Dharam Veer, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Satrangi Sasural and many more.  

She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her life for her online family. The fans also love watching and knowing what she is up to. She recently took to her social media and shared a glimpse of her favorite actress. And it is none other than our Bollywood Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit. 

Check out her post here;

Also Read-  Mugdha Chaphekar shares an AMAZING throwback from one of her initial shows; calls it “Bachpan”

Mugdha has surely come a long way in her career and has scaled great heights in the world of Television. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Mugdha Chapekar Satrangi Sasural Sahib Biwi Aur Boss Kumkum Bhagya Junior G Dharam Veer Sajan re jhoot mat bolo Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai TV news Tellychakkar 
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 18:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a lady superstar for a reason, Read More
MUMBAI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing...
Aww! Smriti Khanna sets major couple goals with these pictures with husband Gautam Gupta, take a look 
MUMBAI: Smriti Khanna is a television actress and a former model. In 2013, Khanna was seen in Punjabi film Jatt Airways...
Exclusive! Gunday and Super 30 actor Diwakar Dhyani roped in for web series Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the...
Sherdil Shergill’s Manmeet aka Surbhi Chandna wins This high-stake Game on set
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update from your favorite tellytown, Surbhi Chandna and...
Sherdill Shergill: Exclusive! Manmeet will get arrested for trying to find out the gender of the baby!
MUMBAI :Sherdil Shergill is the new show on the block on Colors starring Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj in lead roles.The...
Recent Stories
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a lady superstar for a reason, Read More
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a lady superstar for a reason, Read More

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sherdil Shergill’s Manmeet aka Surbhi Chandna wins This high-stake Game on set
Sherdil Shergill’s Manmeet aka Surbhi Chandna wins This high-stake Game on set
Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi got scared by This actor on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, read to know the incident
Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi got scared by This actor on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, read to know the incident
Fans call this scene of Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt ‘heart touching’ from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Fans call this scene of Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt ‘heart touching’ from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Rupali Ganguly pens a heartfelt note for This co-star from Anupamaa
Rupali Ganguly pens a heartfelt note for This co-star from Anupamaa
Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih to be seen in This new avatar on the show?
Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih to be seen in This new avatar on the show?
 Tunisha Sharma suicide case : The late actress’s mother claims that Tunisha could be saved as she was breathing revealing it co
 Tunisha Sharma suicide case : The late actress’s mother claims that Tunisha could be saved as she was breathing revealing it could be a murder or suicide, talks about the bond she had with her daughter and says Sheezan forced Tunisha to have drugs