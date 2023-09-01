Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugha Chapekar is mesmerized by this Bollywood actress

MUMBAI :Mugdha Chaphekar has become quite the household name and is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running drama series Kumkum Bhagya.

The actress is seen portraying the role of Prachi Mehra in the show and is paired with Krishna Kaul. The viewers loved Mugdha's stellar performance and also her on-screen Jodi with Krishna.

Mugdha has become a household name in no time. Before Kumkum Bhagya, Mugdha appeared in several hit TV shows like Solhah Singaarr, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Dharam Veer, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Satrangi Sasural and many more.

She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her life for her online family. The fans also love watching and knowing what she is up to. She recently took to her social media and shared a glimpse of her favorite actress. And it is none other than our Bollywood Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit.

Check out her post here;

Mugdha has surely come a long way in her career and has scaled great heights in the world of Television.

