Kundali Bhagya fame Shakti Arora gets duped by This Little munchkin

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another update from Kundali Bhagya which stars Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora in the leads. Manit Joura plays the role of Rishabh.

Kundali Bhagya has been entertaining its audience for a long time and has managed to remain one of the most successful shows.

Similarly, now Shakti Arora got together for a reel with his on-screen daughter Kavya aka Ananya Gambhir. This duo has left us rolling on the floor with laughter over this.

Well, everyone loves pizza and we can’t fault Ananya over not wanting to share it with anyone and we are sure to use her trick to save all the slices for ourselves next time on!

Meanwhile in Kundali Bhagya, Arjun boards the same flight as the Luthras and Preeta to go abroad. Now, the story gets more interesting when terrorists hijack the plane, and now everyone falls in grave danger.

However, Karan and Preeta were actually able to romance even during this dangerous situation. In the upcoming episodes, when Preeta stands up, she suddenly falls but Karan catches her in his lap.

The moment gets intense as they romantically lock eyes.

