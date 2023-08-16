KYA BAAT HAI! 11 popular actresses whom Shakti Arora romanced on-screen before Sumit Singh and Bhavika Sharma in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI:  Shakti Arora is once again back with his stellar performance as Ishaan Bhosle in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The actor is playing the lead role in the show.

While the viewers loved Shakti with Sumit Singh who plays Reeva's character, they have now separated and Savi is all set to make an entry in his life. 

With the crucial circumstances, Savi and Ishaan will end up getting married and that's how their love story will begin. 

The viewers have seen how Savi and Ishaan are at constant loggerheads. 

It would be interesting to see how these two will fall in love. 

Before romancing Sumit and Bhavika, Shakti has been paired opposite many beautiful divas in his previous shows.

So, let's take a look whom all Shakti romanced before Bhavika and Sumit:

1. Shilpa Anand

Shakti didn't have a much bigger role to play in Star One's popular show Sanjeevani season 2, but he was shown as Shilpa's admirer who played the character of Dr. Riddhima. 

2. Menaka Lalwani

Shakti was paired opposite actress Menaka in Star Plus' popular family drama series Baa Bahoo Aur Baby where he romanced Menaka. 

3. Neha Saxena 

Shakti romanced Neha in the popular romantic drama series Tere Liye where the duo played husband and wife. Well, not many are aware that Shakti and Neha's love story kickstarted from there and they are married in real life too. 

4. Veebha Anand 

Shakti romanced actress Veebha Anand in this show titled Sanskaar Laxmi. The duo's on-screen jodi was loved by the fans. 

5. Asha Negi 

The handsome hunk was shown as Asha's husband in Zee TV's popular show Pavitra Rishta.

Apart from Asha, Shakti was once again shown as a husband of Menaka Lalwani in this show. 

6. Anupriya Kapoor

Shakti and Anupriya were paired opposite each other for romantic series Yeh hai Aashiqui. 

7. Radhika Madan 

The handsome star was paired opposite TV hottie Radhika in Colors' show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. The duo's on-screen pairing became a huge hit. 

8. Smriti Khanna

Shakti and Smriti were also paired opposite each other and the duo made for a cute on-screen couple. 

9. Aditi Sharma 

Shakti and Aditi's pair in Colors' show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka was loved by the fans. 

10. Drashti Dhami 

The actor was also paired opposite Drashti in the same show and Shakti managed to create a beautiful chemistry with Drashti as well. 

11. Shraddha Arya 

Shakti's on-screen pairing with Shraddha also became a huge hit in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya. 

Well, Shakti managed to create a spark with his amazing chemistry with all the leading ladies. 

Whose pair with Shakti did you like the most? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 07:30

