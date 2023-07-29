KYA BAAT HAI! 8 television celebrities who found love in foreigners

MUMBAI: Love is the most beautiful feeling in the world. We have seen how several individuals fall in love with someone and that person becomes the most special person in their lives.

Our favourite celebrities have also fallen in love and openly spoke about it.

While celebrities have often spoken about how they are different from their partners in so many ways but they are still compatible which makes their relationship very strong.

A lot of our television celebrities have not only chosen to marry someone different from their culture but also someone who belongs to a different country.

These cross-culture relationships have worked really well for them and they all are living a blissful life.

So, let's take a look at celebs who married foreigners:

1. Aashka Goradia

The Gujarati girl from India found love in American businessman Brent Goble. The duo dated for a long time before they walked down the aisle. Brent and Aashka got married in 2017 and the couple is now expecting their first child together.

2. Purbi Joshi

She is another popular actress and our Gujarati girl Purbi who found love in foreigner beau Valentino Fehlmann. They got married on December 6, 2014. The couple welcomed their baby boy in 2018 and is currently settled in the US.

3. Shweta Keswani

She is known for playing popular roles in many hit TV shows. Shweta was first married to Alexx O'Neil, an American actor. However, later she separated from him. The actress once again found love in Ken Andino whom she met in New York. The duo have a daughter.

4. Sreejita De

The bong beauty found love in her German beau Michael Bhlom Pape. The duo recently took wedding vows in a close-knit ceremony in Germany.

5. Vindu Dara Singh

Vindu is also married to Dina Umarova who is a model by profession. The couple has a daughter.

6. Rahul Mahajan

After two failed marriages, Rahul once again found love and got married for the third time to Natalya Ilina, an ethnic Russian Kazakh model, on 20 November 2018.

7. Manit Joura

Manit recently tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony with his Greek girlfriend Andria Panagiotopoulou, a dance teacher, on 9 July 2023. The couple have planned a Greek wedding in Europe in November this year.

8. Shama Sikander

The pretty diva also dated her American businessman beau James Milliron for a long time before the duo took the plunge and walked down the aisle last year in March.

