Kya Baat Hai! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt give a befitting reply to an entertainment portal for spreading false news of them planning to have a baby says " You'll will decide if we will have a baby or not let me stop you right there"

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are one of the most loved real–life couples on television and they have a massive fan following.

The two met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and sparks flew between them. Hence, their love story began.

They are considered as one of the most loved and celebrated couples on television.

Today, the two have a massive fan following and they showed a lot of love and support on them.

A few months back, Aishwarya quit the show as she wanted to explore something new. Soon, she took up the reality show “Kahtron Ke Khiladi Season 13”.

The actress had flown down to South Africa for the shoot of the show and was away for almost two and a half months and she returned back a few weeks back.

As per reports, she has been a very strong contestant on the show and might be one of the finalists of the show.

A few days ago one of the entertainment portals reported that the couple was planning for “Baby” which didn’t go down well with the actors.

Now Aishwarya and Neil took on to social media and slammed the entertainment portal for spreading false news about them.

Aishwarya said “Wow you media people will decide if we would decide if we would have a baby or not, one more piece of fake news, kudos to you all”

Whereas Neil wrote “To all the media that are making news about our lives and our future let me stop you right there. It was a generic question asked about our future and accordingly, a generic answer was given. So kindly stop your speculation. There are more important things happening in the world please focus on that”

Well, there is no doubt Neil and Aishwarya are loved by the audience and if any news goes viral it’s very considerate of the actors to come and clarify things for their fans and well–wishers.

The fans would miss watching them together on screen.

Well, there is no doubt that Neil and Aishwarya have become an iconic couple on television and they set major couple goals.

