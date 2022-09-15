Kya Baat Hai! ‘Antim’ actress Mahima Makwana bags a new project under Dharma productions? Here is what you have to know

Actress Mahima Makwana who was seen opposite Aayush Sharma in Salman Khan starrer 'Antim' is reported to have bagged a new project under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions

mahima

MUMBAI: Actress Mahima Makwana was seen opposite Aayush Sharma in Salman Khan starrer 'Antim' has been gaining immense popularity since then and her social media game along with fashionable pictures are also getting a lot of attention. However, according to latest reports, she has bagged a project with Dharma Productions.

Also Read: INTERESTING! PROMO of Colors' Naagin 6 with Mahima Makwana and Madhurima Tuli is a MUST WATCH

Makwana has just wrapped up a project called 'Bas Karo Aunty' with Roy Kapur Films and RSVP Movies and now a source said that she has bagged a project with Dharma Productions. As per this source, the actress has been spotted at the Dharma office quite often and is set to star in an OTT project called 'Showtime' opposite Emraan Hashmi.

Karan Johar had announced this project a few days back on his Instagram page. The shoot is apparently set to begin in November.

Also Read: BREAKING! Rocket Boys' Ishwak Singh and Mahima Makwana to play the lead in Siddharth Roy Kapoor's Anu Aunty

Earlier it was reported Siddharth Roy Kapur is back with yet another project under the banner of Roy Kapur Films. The film is titled Anu Aunty and Ishwak Singh and Mahima Makwana will be playing the lead in the project.

While from TV to big screens Salman Khan's Antim, Mahima Makwana has been much lauded for her performance in the film and now with this one she has begun to add feathers to her hat.

Credit: ETimes

 
    
 

