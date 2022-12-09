Kya Baat Hai! Are fans eagerly waiting for the pregnancy news of TV actresses like Ankita Lokhande, Shraddha Arya and many others? Take a look

MUMBAI: Pregnancy news travels faster than most news and these gorgeous TV beauties have been caught up in the rumours of pregnancy. From Shraddha Arya to Ankita Lokhande and more are on the list all of the actresses enjoy a massive following and are married in the last couple of months. And now their fans are looking forward to the next phase of their marital life, parenthood.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi married her costar Neil Bhatt last year in November. Though she has been saved from the pregnancy rumours. The actress recently opened up about having such a hectic schedule that she and Neil are yet to go on their honeymoon. Seeing her bond with the kids on sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, anybody can guess that she loves kids.

Pavitra Rishta beauty Ankita Lokhande who married businessman Vicky Jain has made news for pregnancy rumours already. The actress' oversized clothing had led to the rumours. Fans are eagerly looking forward to Ankita as a mom in real life too. However, the actress recently said that she is herself a kid.

Karishma Tanna got married to her beau Varun Bangera this year. Their wedding was a private ceremony with the most loved ones by their side. Fans are excited to see the gorgeous beauty as a mom.

Mouni Roy got married to the love of her life, Suraj Nambiar this year in Goa. It was a grand wedding. The two make for a very hot couple. Mouni has been great with kids. Her videos with nieces and nephews are proof. Now fans look forward to seeing Mouni as a mom.

Neha Kakkar has also been included in the pregnancy rumours list. The singer, fans noticed, had put on weight and sparked off pregnancy speculations. Neha Kakkar is married to Rohanpreet Singh. Neha has been embroiled in pregnancy rumours more than once.

Kundali Bhagya beauty Shraddha Arya grabbed headlines for pregnancy rumours when she posted a reel video flaunting her baby bump which, in fact, was a bloated stomach. Shraddha Arya married Navy Commander beau Rahul Nagal last year.

