Kya Baat Hai! Ashnoor Kaur gives a sneak peek into her emotional housewarming celebrations with the family, of her new luxurious abode! Check out the pictures here!

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur has been winning the hearts of people all across the country, not just through her Instagram, but also through the kind of variety she has shown at such a young age.

19-year-old Kaur who is very popular in the world of OTT, and entertainment is also a very successful social media influencer. We previously gave you the update that the young starlet, has bought herself a new abode, turns out the house is completed and Ashnoor has finally moved into her stunning home.

Taking to Instagram the starlet, put some wholesome housewarming videos and gave fans a sneak peek into her luxurious lifestyle. Check it out:

The housewarming was graced by Siddharth Nigam as well, who happens to be Ashnoor’s dear friend. She put up videos of a pooja and dancing and having fun with the family!

Ashnoor Kaur was five-years-old when she started acting, she made her debut with the TV show ‘Jhansi ki Rani’, and she’s played many young versions of Iconic televisions characters for shows like ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hai’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai’ and played some great characters in ‘Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha’, ‘Mahabharat’ and she made a mark for herself in ‘Patiala Babes’ as Mini Khurana.

Ashnoor made her Bollywood debut playing a young Priya Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s Film ‘Sanju’ and Tapsee’s sister Kiran Bagga in Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’

She has a whopping 10 Million followers on Instagram, Kaur is very popular on the site, and her content is a mix of fashion, dance videos, and behind-the-scenes of her shoots and projects, her fans are always eager and excited to see glimpses of her life.

Fans are now waiting to see what new project Ashnoor takes up as well.

