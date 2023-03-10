Wonderful! Ashnoor Kaur buys herself a new abode, check out the photodump

Ashnoor Kaur, a talented actress and now in the stage of growing up to be a charismatic, graceful and strong woman! She is soon reaching the end of her teens but has managed to work hard ever since she was a child artist.
Ashnoor

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur, a talented actress and now in the stage of growing up to be a charismatic, graceful and strong woman! She is soon reaching the end of her teens but has managed to work hard ever since she was a child artist.

In her young life, she has already managed to be part of shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and movies like Manmarziyaan. She played the character of Prachi in Jhansi Ki Rani when she was just five years old. 

She has a stellar portfolio with projects like Patiala Babes, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sanju, and Manmarziyan and popular, blockbuster music videos like Kya karu. 

Currently, Ashnoor Kaur purchased a luxurious abode for herself and shared the happy news with her fans through her Instagram handle.

The actress shared a photodump, which showcased the magnificent house, which is now owned by the talented actress.

Take a look at the post -

The house is yet to be transformed into a home and the work is still in progress, as seen in the above pictures. 

Ashnoor is undoubtedly the powerhouse of talent and beauty and now, the actress turns 19. It is only at times in dreams that an artist wants to accomplish so much at a young age and Ashnoor got to live that. No one can forget her role as the young Naira Goenka.

She has left fans astounded with her unmatched talent and we are sure it is her sheer dedication and passion for her craft that has kept her going. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

