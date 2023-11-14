Kya Baat Hai! Ashnoor Kaur meets a little girl named after her, shares the sweet story here! Check it out!

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur has been winning the hearts of people all across the country, not just through her Instagram, but also through the kind of variety she has shown at such a young age.

19-year-old Kaur who is very popular in the world of OTT, and entertainment is also a very successful social media influencer.

People naming their children after celebrities is not a new thing but it is definitely a big compliment and something very similar happened with Ashnoor who just at 19 years old is inspiring people to name their children after her.

Ashnoor met a young little girl, who is her namesake and took to Instagram to share the story with the little girl you can take a look at the story here:

Ashnoor Kaur was five years old when she started acting. She made her debut with the TV show ‘Jhansi ki Rani’, and she’s played many young versions of Iconic televisions characters for shows like ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hai’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai’ and played some great characters in ‘Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha’, ‘Mahabharat’ and she made a mark for herself in ‘Patiala Babes’ as Mini Khurana.

Ashnoor made her Bollywood debut playing a young Priya Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s Film ‘Sanju’ and Tapsee’s sister Kiran Bagga in Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’

She has a whopping 10 Million followers on Instagram, Kaur is very popular on the site, and her content is a mix of fashion, dance videos, and behind-the-scenes of her shoots and projects, her fans are always eager and excited to see glimpses of her life.

