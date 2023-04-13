Kya Baat Hai! Avneet Kaur's This routine is the secret to her curvacious fit! Find Out what?

MUMBAI : Actress Avneet Kaur is definitely one of the most popular young actors and is a star on the rise. The beauty started her journey as a contestant in Dance India Dance Li’l Masters and made her acting debut as Jhilmil in Meri Maa.

The stunning actress has been a part of a handful of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 5 (Colors) and Dance Ke Superstars.

As a child artist, she had been a part of Savitri (young Rajkumari Damyanti) and Ek Mutthi Aasmaan (young Paaki). Avneet started her Bollywood journey in 2014 as Meera in Mardaani and was seen acing her role in Sony Pal’s Humari Sister Didi as Khushi.

Avneet is also quite an active social media influencer with a youtube channel as well, where she keeps her fans and followers updated with her life’s updates.

She is also very well known for her style statements that grab the attention from fans and haters alike. She also shares beauty and health tips on her social media as well, as one of the rising stars with a lot of admirers, who find her quite hot, and many looking to find if they find her secret to flaunting her curves and fitness, we finally know the secret.

Apparently, Avneet has a very collected morning routine, which helps her maintain her lifestyle despite her pretty hectic schedule.

She shared that she is a total cardio person, who starts her day by running in the morning. And follows it up by working out in gyms whenever possible. But she swears by Yoga and believes that it keeps your mental and physical health in check.

Being a dancer since childhood, she is also a big fan of dancing and cycling.

She also revealed that her first meal of the day is actually whey protein and that she does not follow a diet but eats things in moderation and keeps their calories in mind.

And it was also reported that she hydrates often, ice water and detox water are some of the things that she consumes a lot to keep herself energized and she also avoids junk food.

Well, having a fit body is a lot of work and Avneet sure does puts in her hours.

