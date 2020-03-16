Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra shares a cryptic post and tags Tejasswi Prakash with an unmissable caption

MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash form the most adorable couple of the telly industry. The couple has a massive fan following on social media and they are lovingly called #Tejran. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi are often spotted doing PDA and teasing each other. In the recent picture shared by Karan, his ladylove seems seen scolding him for posting her picture.

In the picture, Naagin 6 lead is seen in boyfriend Karan Kundrra’s home. She is seen sitting on the kitchen slab as and having her food, as Karan’s mother cooks for her. Tejasswi Prakash shares a great bond with Karan’s mother, she has also talked about it many times.

In the picture, she is seen getting annoyed with Karan for not posting the picture earlier. Karan wrote in story, “My gawwdd here you go…galti ho gayee nai… maaf kar do dhamkao mat.”

A recent video of the power couple went viral where Karan and Tejasswi were seen standing still on a moving elevator and adorably kissing each other as they came close on the opposite sides. This is surely a treat for TejRan fans who can't stop gushing over this video and showering their love on the two. Karan and Tejasswi's PDA and loved-up gesture for each other has made them the most romantic pair in the industry.

