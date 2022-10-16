Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss 16: Check Out These Interesting Facts about Archana Gautam

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is amongst the most controversial reality shows on Indian television and the audience eagerly awaits the news on the happenings inside the house. Every season is filled with its own twists and a new theme for the game and house.

This year too the house has an interesting line-up of contestants and there is a lot of content being provided by the housemates. Archana Gautam is a participant this season and she is part of the show to enhance her personality and reveal her true self to the public.

She uniquely carried her silbatta in the house and has been giving enough content. She came into limelight after her fight with Shalin Bhanot. Now, here are some interesting trivia about Archana:

1. Archana Gautam is a politician, model and actress. She is also a beauty pageant title holder and won Miss Bikini India 2018. She wishes to be a successful politician.

2. The actress originates from Meerut, UP and has a degree in Mass Communication from her hometown.

3. Archana was born on September 1, 1995 and is 27 years old. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

4. Archana contested for elections at the age of 26 and says that whoever wants to know her should watch her on the show. She wants to inspire the youth and women and wants them to see the way she thinks, who Archana is and what she does.

5. Archana made her Bollywood debut with Great Grand Masti in 2015 in a cameo role and also appeared in the role of Salma in Shraddha Kapoor starrer film Haseena Parker. She also worked in several music videos.

Archana Gautam comes across as an interesting personality and we are sure you enjoyed the mini trivia about her. We are sure you’ll be looking forward to seeing her perform the game well in the Bigg Boss house.

Credits: Pinkvilla