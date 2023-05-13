Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare has already become friends with THESE TV Stars on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13! Find out who?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show that is one of the most loved on television and has had a successful run of twelve seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears. The new season is all set to start shooting and fans of the show, have quite a star-studded lineup this year.

Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game. His game has been liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players on Bigg Boss 16 as well.

And the star is all set to participate in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and fans have been glued to his Instagram to see how the shoot is going on because the contestants had left recently, for the shooting of the show.

And Shiv is a man of the people and a buddy's buddy, and it looks like he has already made not one but two ‘Naye Dost’ on the show. One is Ruhi Chaturvedi and the other is Arjit Taneja and they took to social media to share the fun pictures online, check it out:

As per sources, no new contestants will enter as a wild card this season. Only the present contestants who would get evicted will be the ones to return to the show as wild card entries.

Well, the contestants are expected to leave in the last week of May to South Africa, where they would begin the shoot of the show.

This time, the stunts are going to be even more dangerous and challenging to perform.

The show is still in the pre–production stage and will soon go on air.

Are you excited for the new season of the show?

