Kya Baat Hai! Check out the special connection between Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddarth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loved watching them together. They fondly call them Sidnaaz.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss she became Salman’s favourite.

On the other hand, Raghav is also a well-known personality on television and he rose to fame with his stint in the reality show Dance India Dance Season 3.

Post that he wore the cap of hosting and went on to host the dance reality show “Dance Plus” where his comic timing came out. He was also seen in many web series and his acting chops were praised by the audience.

Now did you know that there is a connection between Raghav and Shehnaaz and they share a special connection in their real life?

We came across a conversation of the two where one can see how they are communicating in sync and how when he replies late he apologies.

The fans are excited to see this special friendship between the two as both are very hilarious people and this friendship is something to watch for.

Check out the conversation below :

What do you think about Raghav and Shehnaaz's special friendship?

Do let us know in the comments below.

