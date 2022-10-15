Kya Baat Hai! Check out the wedding card of Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience loved the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show has taken a leap, and now the story will be shown from Chini and Imlie’s (Aryan & Imlie) daughter’s point of view. Finally, Aryan and Imlie had to say goodbye to the show.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 per cent in whatever they do. There have been many rumours doing the rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul though there is no confirmation on the same.

These days Sumbul is making headlines for her participation in the show Bigg Boss Season 16, and the actress is doing pretty good for herself.

The fans go gaga seeing Fahmaan and Sumbul together, and they miss watching them together.

( ALSO READ : Also Read: Imlie: Congratulations! Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan hits a milestone )

Both Sumbul and Fahmaan have many fan clubs dedicated to themselves where the fans bestow a lot of love and support on them.

The one with the fans is that they would want to see the couple married someday as they feel they have great chemistry.

Now one of the fan clubs made a wedding card for both Fahmaan and Sumbul as they feel that this should turn into reality.

Well, the card is made perfectly and looks so real it feels like the couple is really getting married.

That's the love of the fans that the actors are receiving, and they would love to see the on-screen couple as a real-life couple.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Omg! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan break their silence on being in a relationship )