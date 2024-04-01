Kya Baat Hai! Did Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti confirm his relationship with Aishwarya Khare? Netizens comment on their latest pictures, say "Love in the air"

Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and the characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.
Rohit

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and it's among the top ten shows when it comes to the BARC ratings. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in lead roles. Their chemistry is loved by one and all and they are considered one of the most loved on-screen couples. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and the characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

( ALSO READ :OMG! Bhagyalakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare make things Instagram official? Here’s why fans think so!

Rohit and Aishwarya have a massive fan following on social media and they simply love their cute and funny reels. Rohit has now shared a sweet post when some cast members. What also caught netizens attention was the cozy pictures he shared with Aishwarya. He captioned the pos, “Better Together” with a heart emoji.

Check out the post here;

Check out the comments below;

What are your thoughts on the pictures? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti talk about completing 500 episodes and their first impressions of each other; Rohit says, “As soon as I looked at her, I knew that she was going to play Lakshmi”

