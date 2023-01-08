Kya Baat Hai! Dipika Kakkar reveals who her son Ruhaan looks like; her or Shoaib Ibrahim?

MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are among the most loved couples on television and have a massive fan following.

The duo dated for almost five years before they finally tied the knot. They are among the most iconic real-life couples.

The two were last seen together on 'Nach Baliye' season 8 and were semi-finalists on the show.

These days, Apart from being busy with being parents, the duo is busy with their YouTube channel where they entertain us with their vlogs and give their fans and well-wishers a sneak peek into their lives and what they are up to on a daily basis.

We have witnessed their family holidays, the way they plan their trips, and Dipika’s talent for cooking over the years.

Shoaib is quite active on social media and keeps posting Instagram reels to entertain the audience.

The couple is in their happiest phase of life as a week ago they were blessed with a baby boy. It was a premature delivery and the child was kept in an incubator for a while.

The couple a few weeks back had brought their little munchkin back home and were excited to begin this new phase.

The couple had announced that they have named their son “Ruhaan” and they are thankful for this blessing.

Now as we all know that the couple has their vlogging channel where they give an insight into their life and whereabouts.

In the recent vlog, Dipika revealed who their son looks like, Shoaib or her.

The actress is seen saying “Initially everyone was saying that Ruhaan looks like me and I used to tease Shoaib that he looks like me but when my father saw Ruhaan he told me that he looks exactly like Shoaib and I felt like a fool as till now I was cloud nine that our son looked like me”

Well, there is no doubt that Shoaib and Dipika are the most loved couple on television and they have a massive fan following.

