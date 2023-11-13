Kya Baat Hai! Divyanka Tripathi takes objection on press referring to Vivek Dhaiya as her husband says “He has such a beautiful name, why would you call him Divyanka’s husband? He has an identity”

Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most loved couples of television and they have a massive fan following and now while talking to the press where she scolds them for calling Vivek and referring to him as her husband on the posts and tells them that he has an identity.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 11/13/2023 - 19:17
MUMBAI : Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most celebrated television couples. It is because of the fans that they are together today.

The couple gives out some major couple goals and fans want to watch them together again on-screen post their stint on Nach Baliye Season 8.

Although they are both committed to their careers, they always strike a balance between their personal and professional lives. They ensure that they spend quality time with their families.

They are considered as one of the most loved and iconic couples on television and have a massive fan following. In fact, it is because of their fans that they got married to each other.

In a recent video while interacting with the paps Divyanka questions one of the journalists who keeps calling Vivek, Divyanka’s husband.

She tells them that you guys always write Divyanka’s husband doesn't have a name and asked the journalist what his name is to which they said “Vivek Dahiya”.

To which the actress said that when he has such a good name then why don’t you’ll write he too has an identity.

Divyanka tells them that this is wrong and they should stop it and it doesn’t look good.

Well, there is no doubt that Divyanka is right as today Vivek has also made her name for himself and he has a good fan following and somewhere the press should stop introducing someone  by relating them to someone.

What are your thoughts on this?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

