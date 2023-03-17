Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia collaborate for THIS upcoming project, check out the deets inside

His on-screen chemistry with SUmbul Touqeer Khan was so touching that the audience still cannot believe they are not actually in a relationship. Other than Imlie, Fahmaan Khan is known for other shows like Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?, Ishq Mein marjawan, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Apna Time Bhi Aayega.
Fahmaan Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

MUMBAI :Television industry’s one of the most popular actors, Fahmaan Khan gained recognition for mind blowing performance in Star Plus’s popular TV show Imlie where he was paired opposite to Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Other than Imlie, Fahmaan Khan is known for other shows like Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?, Ishq Mein marjawan, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Apna Time Bhi Aayega.

Also read -  Whoa! Bigg Boss 16 fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia thought she was a MISFIT for the show; reveals how she got convinced to participate, check out

Currently the actor is stealing hearts with his amazing performance in the Colors TV show, DharamPatnii.

Fahman has also appeared in music videos like Tere Bina and Ishq Ho Gaya. Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were seen together in the song Ishq Ho Gaya which was performed by Tabish Pasha.

Fahmaan Khan has made an appearance in Bigg Boss 16 where he had entered as a guest.

Talking about Bigg Boss 16, after working with Sumbul Touqeer Khan in a music video, now Fahmaan Khan is also going to work with Nimrit Kaur and once again with Tabish Pasha.

The audience is eagerly waiting to see Fahmaan Khan on-screen with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Talking about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, she was one of the strongest and the most popular contestants on the Color’s TV reality show Bigg Boss 16. She won the viewers’ hearts by her dignified composure and logical ways of dealing with people and playing the game. The Choti Sarrdaarni actress has gained a massive fan following as a result.

Nimrit has also been part of music videos and she was one of the most loved contestants on the show. She got evicted in the 6th place in the finale week. She was part of the Mandali group and post eviction she was rumoured to be part of certain projects and she was seen partying with the former contestants of the show too.

Interestingly, Fahmaan Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia with Tabish Pasha will seen in a music project together.

Also read -  Finally! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan confirm that they are in a relationship?

Are you excited for this project?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.
 


    

 

