Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan confesses that he and Sumbul are inseparable and that it’s too late; details inside

Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved onscreen couples, but finally Fahmaan confessed that he and Sumbul are inseparable.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 16:05
Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan confessed that he and Sumbul cannot be apart and that it's too late and they cannot stay away from ea

MUMBAI :  Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show explores the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill them to seek revenge. These days, the storyline focuses on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to either leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest 100 percent of their potential into whatever they do.

There have been many rumours doing the rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, though there is no confirmation on the same.

'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' is a new reality show and is doing exceptionally well when it comes to the TRP ratings.

The audience is loving the show as all their favourite stars come down under one roof and they play exciting games. 

Also Read: Omg! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan break their silence on being in a relationship

Now in the upcoming episode, Bharti and Harsh will be gracing the show where they would be having fun segments with the artists of Star Plus shows.

We came across a video where Fahmaan and Sumbul are seen hugging each other and that’s when Arjun tells Bharti to see what happens there and when she tells them to leave each other, Fahmaan says that it’s too late and they can be separated from each other.

Arjun asks them if they are just good friends to which Fahmaan and Sumbul break into laughter and Harsh says all this is a lie as even his and Bharti’s relationship began as “Just Freinds” but see today we have a baby together.

Well, there is no doubt that Imlie and Fahmaan are one of the most loved iconic couples.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Imlie: Congratulations! Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan hits a milestone

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Neetu Gashmeer Mahajani Mayuri Deshmukh Manasvi Vashisht Fahmaan Khan Rajshri Rani Adilie Arylie Imlie StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 16:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Mesmerizing! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’s Ayesha Singh aka Sai looks like a Royal Princess in her latest photoshoot, see the pictures inside
MUMBAI : Ayesha Singh is a well-known actress in the television industry. The talented actress has been giving quite a...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Shivangi Joshi to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
OMG! Prince Narula reveals the shocking reason why he blocked Azma Fallah
MUMBAI:Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of...
Hilarious! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti and Aman Gandhi can easily be part of Kung Fu Panda, here’s the proof
MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya....
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Dev comes to save Vidhi, Vidhi’s mother happy as he recognizes Vidhi’s strength
MUMBAI:Star Bharat has launched a new show, ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’. The story is very promising as it’s poles apart from...
Imlie ! What! Sumbul Touqeer Khan to star in KGF remake
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen playing the main lead in the show. The actress has become a household name.Her...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Is Aamir Khan responsible for late Divya Bharati’s exit from 1993 film Darr?
Shocking! Is Aamir Khan responsible for late Divya Bharati’s exit from 1993 film Darr?
Latest Video