Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan confesses that he and Sumbul are inseparable and that it’s too late; details inside

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show explores the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill them to seek revenge. These days, the storyline focuses on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to either leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest 100 percent of their potential into whatever they do.

There have been many rumours doing the rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, though there is no confirmation on the same.

'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' is a new reality show and is doing exceptionally well when it comes to the TRP ratings.

The audience is loving the show as all their favourite stars come down under one roof and they play exciting games.

Also Read: Omg! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan break their silence on being in a relationship

Now in the upcoming episode, Bharti and Harsh will be gracing the show where they would be having fun segments with the artists of Star Plus shows.

We came across a video where Fahmaan and Sumbul are seen hugging each other and that’s when Arjun tells Bharti to see what happens there and when she tells them to leave each other, Fahmaan says that it’s too late and they can be separated from each other.

Arjun asks them if they are just good friends to which Fahmaan and Sumbul break into laughter and Harsh says all this is a lie as even his and Bharti’s relationship began as “Just Freinds” but see today we have a baby together.

Well, there is no doubt that Imlie and Fahmaan are one of the most loved iconic couples.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Imlie: Congratulations! Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan hits a milestone