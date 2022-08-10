Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan dons the Director’s cap, check out the first look here!

MUMBAI :Fahmaan Khan is a popular actor known for his role as Aryan in the star plus show, Image, and enjoys a massive fan following. His chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer Khan was one of the major reasons for the show's success.

But it was his role as Aryan in Imlie that was the turning point, now after biding adieu to the show a little while ago, the actor is seen in the Color’s show Dharampatni and fans are loving his new avatar.

Fahmaan is multitalented and while people know about his dancing skills, and acting skills, they were recently made aware of his directorial skills. Fahmaan has donned this director hat for his music video in which he stars with Hiba Nawab and song is sung by Tabish Pasha. The song has had its own journey as well, there were rumors that at first Sumbul was supposed to star in the video, then Nimrit but finally Hiba Nawab is starring with Fahmaan in the video and there were some glimpses shared on social. Check out Fahmaan in his directorial avatar.

Well, that will for sure delight the fans of the actor. He is also excited about the upcoming music video that he will be directing and fans are eagerly waiting for that as well.

