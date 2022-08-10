Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan dons the Director’s cap, check out the first look here!

Being the heartthrob of many, and having girls follow his every move, fans are always piqued to know his relationship status
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 16:37
Director’s cap

MUMBAI :Fahmaan Khan is a popular actor known for his role as Aryan in the star plus show, Image, and enjoys a massive fan following. His chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer Khan was one of the major reasons for the show's success.

But it was his role as Aryan in Imlie that was the turning point, now after biding adieu to the show a little while ago, the actor is seen in the Color’s show Dharampatni and fans are loving his new avatar.

ALSO READ: Fahmaan Khan receives the best Eidi from his beloved fans as they shared love and happiness with the needy! Have a look at the limited Eid - tion video

Fahmaan is multitalented and while people know about his dancing skills, and acting skills, they were recently made aware of his directorial skills. Fahmaan has donned this director hat for his music video in which he stars with Hiba Nawab and song is sung by Tabish Pasha. The song has had its own journey as well, there were rumors that at first Sumbul was supposed to star in the video, then Nimrit but finally Hiba Nawab is starring with Fahmaan in the video and there were some glimpses shared on social. Check out Fahmaan in his directorial avatar.

Well, that will for sure delight the fans of the actor. He is also excited about the upcoming music video that he will be directing and fans are eagerly waiting for that as well.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive content!

ALSO READ:  Kya Baat Hai! This is what happened when Fahmaan Khan and Ruplai Ganguly met at the Indian Telly Awards

 

 

Fahmaan Khan Imlie Sumbul Touqeer Khan Kritika Yadav Dharampatni Akash Jagga Gurpreet Bedi Sumaan Kritika Singh Yadav Aryalie Fahmaan Sumbul TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 16:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Anjum Fakih opens up about social media and privacy, saying “I do think some things should be personal but being a part of this industry means..”! Read for more
MUMBAI : Anjum Fakih is currently seen in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya where she is playing the role of Srishti Luthra....
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Love Connection! Raghav's love on the surface
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhinav gives a befitting reply to Abhimanyu
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! Harshad Chopda opens up about the time he got Rajan Shahi’s approval to play the role of Abhimanyu! Details Inside
MUMBAI : In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won...
Dance Maestro Remo Dsouza to grace the sets of India's Best Dancer Season 3 for the Grand Premiere episode
MUMBAI :Sony Entertainment Television's 'India's Best Dancer 3' will be hosting the 'Grand Premiere' this upcoming...
Sonali Bendre takes over the stage of India’s Best Dancer' with her dance moves!
MUMBAI :Celebrating the 'Best 13', Sony Entertainment Television's 'India's Best Dancer Season 3' will be hosting the '...
Recent Stories
Amitabh Bachchan
Rakul Preet Singh cherishes 1 year of Runway 34! Shared starstruck moment with Amitabh Bachchan from the sets
Latest Video
Related Stories
Remo Dsouza to grace
Dance Maestro Remo Dsouza to grace the sets of India's Best Dancer Season 3 for the Grand Premiere episode
India’s Best Dancer' with her dance moves
Sonali Bendre takes over the stage of India’s Best Dancer' with her dance moves!
enter Dangal
Exclusive! Charanjeet Kaur to enter Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat
AISHWARYA / NEIL
Wow! This is what Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma had to say about doing the reality show “Nach Baliye Season 10”
PRACHI AND RAGHAV
Awwdorable! ‘PraRag’ fans fawn over This scene of Prachi and Raghav from Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2
Ruhi Chaturvedi
Ruhi Chaturvedi talks about preparing for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' with a boxing and fitness regime