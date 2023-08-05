Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan shared some BTS pictures from his debut directorial project says “ Finally my dream has come true to wear the hat of the director and the actor”

Fahmaan Khan is a known actor in the television industry and he has a massive fan following. Now the actor has turned a director and he shared some BTS photos from his upcoming project where he turned as a director.
FAHMAAN KHAN

MUMBAI:  Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.

His sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie has garnered a lot of audience attention. Fans love their pair and tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan.

His journey so far is commendable. He began his career with modeling and theatre and then later on with constant hard work he made his TV debut in the year 2015 he rose to fame with his performance in the serial Imlie.

Apart from this, Fahmaan auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies but unfortunately, he did not receive the expected success.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his performance in COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii where the fans are loving him as Ravi and has already given him a thumbs up.

The actor is quite active on his social media account and he keeps sharing about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

As we had reported earlier that Fahmaan Khan has turned into a director and he loving this new phase in his life.

The actor has said that along with acting one of the things that he liked to do was to direct and finally he has gone the chance to do so.

( ALSO READ : Did you know that Dharampatnii fame Fahmaan Khan also has This talent alongside being an excellent actor?

Now the actor recently shared some BTS photos where he is seen wearing the hat of a director and an actor and he is doing a fabulous job.

Fahmaan shared the photo and captioned it saying “When you work on a project, it's exciting, it's nerve-racking and everything In between that. The sheer opportunity to direct and act in #beirada brings me double the excitement, double the nervousness, and double everything in between. I am ecstatic to bring forth these little moments of direction from the set. I am looking forward to the release and launch. How excited are you?
#BEIRADA”

Well, the fans are waiting to see this project of Fahmaan Khan and would love to see his new side of the direction in him.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia collaborate for THIS upcoming project, check out the deets inside

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

