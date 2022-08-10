Kya Baat Hai! Fans of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 can’t keep calm over new PraRag scenes, This is how they reacted on Twitter! Check it out!

Fans of the two have loved their chemistry, and call them PraRag with love. The show is going through intense drama right now and fans have finally been able to witness some PraRag scenes.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 15:15
Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2

MUMBAI : Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers. 

After a 20-year leap, the show is centered around  Raghav and Prachi played by Ranndeep Rai and Niti Taylor.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Ajay Nagrath reveals what keeps the long running shows running, check out the deets inside

Audiences have quickly fallen in love with the chemistry of Prachi and Raghav and just accepted the new cast as well. 

The show took a 3-year leap after which we saw a heartbroken Raghav and different Prachi dealing with life and the challenges thrown at them while also dealing with their feelings. Fans of the two have loved their chemistry, and call them PraRag with love.

The show is going through intense drama right now and fans have finally been able to witness some PraRag scenes they are over the moon with the joy and have expressed their feelings on Twitter and we have captured some of the best reactions here:  

https://twitter.com/nitisquad/status/1646586780156657665?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1646586780156657665%7Ctwgr%5E47b1d344465ca6bf1ec766256c49251299df2e3d%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2Fnitisquad2Fstatus2F1646586780156657665widget%3DTweet https://twitter.com/nitisquad/status/1649278213166620672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1649278213166620672%7Ctwgr%5E97a8f5b50767dc95376ef286bdc23453ad9dfe45%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2Fnitisquad2Fstatus2F1649278213166620672widget%3DTweet https://twitter.com/laganlaagiree/status/1648704434774630400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1648704434774630400%7Ctwgr%5E69ca624307d7c54970bdf66e8b00813df348a99a%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2Flaganlaagiree2Fstatus2F1648704434774630400widget%3DTweet https://twitter.com/_StanXShivRan/status/1649044380798582784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1649044380798582784%7Ctwgr%5E06a56e5605fbd6e9fdf6c8af2340a82be5c2d763%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2F_StanXShivRan2Fstatus2F1649044380798582784widget%3DTweet https://twitter.com/nitisquad/status/1649280741375713280?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1649280741375713280%7Ctwgr%5E38b4454045abcff0ff1dd29a93a5c4b1477e1fcc%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2Fnitisquad2Fstatus2F1649280741375713280widget%3DTweet

Fan is definitely loving the chemistry of the two and can’t wait to see what happens next on the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: MUST READ! Here are some television shows which took huge leaps and ended up gaining more popularity


 

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 balh2 Ram Kapoor Priya Sood Alfiya Kapadia Raya Pihu Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Niti Taylor Aanchal Khurana Ajay Nagrath TellyChakkar Leenesh Maatto
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 15:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Is Ram Charan truly a pan-India star?
MUMBAI: This morning, in a 9 am show we entered a screen of a multiplex to watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The theatre...
Anupamaa:Kya Baat Hai! Little Anu grows up and helps unite Anuj and Anupama?
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Emotional! Abhimanyu sees his late brother Neil in Abhinav
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Katha Ankahee:Wow! Neerja impressed with Viaan; thinks he is perfect for Katha
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Really! Virat hugs Pakhi and thanks her for giving him a divorce
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Kya Baat Hai! Fans of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 can’t keep calm over new PraRag scenes, This is how they reacted on Twitter! Check it out!
MUMBAI : Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic...
Recent Stories
Ram Charan
Must Read! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Is Ram Charan truly a pan-India star?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Paras Kalnawat
AMAZING! A sneak peek into Kundali Bhagya star Paras Kalnawat's lavish abode which proves that he believes in living in style
Jay Soni
Exclusive! Jay Soni of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opens up about playing Abhinav, AkshNav fans and his acting process, and more, saying “Sometimes, I take Abhinav home with me because morning to night I am in that character”!
social-media
Is Ravie Dubey's insta story hinting at a social-media ‘detox’ break for three weeks?
Ayesha Singh
WOW! Before romancing Ayesha Singh in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Harshad Arora aka Satya has romanced these beautiful divas on-screen
He is both practical and strong as I am in real life
Vishal Sharma feels a lot like his onscreen avatar in Junooniyatt: He is both practical and strong as I am in real life
Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi confirmed
Confirmed! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi confirmed as contestants for the Rohit Shetty hosted show, latter says "I’m excited"