Kya Baat Hai! Fans of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 can’t keep calm over new PraRag scenes, This is how they reacted on Twitter! Check it out!

MUMBAI : Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

After a 20-year leap, the show is centered around Raghav and Prachi played by Ranndeep Rai and Niti Taylor.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Ajay Nagrath reveals what keeps the long running shows running, check out the deets inside

Audiences have quickly fallen in love with the chemistry of Prachi and Raghav and just accepted the new cast as well.

The show took a 3-year leap after which we saw a heartbroken Raghav and different Prachi dealing with life and the challenges thrown at them while also dealing with their feelings. Fans of the two have loved their chemistry, and call them PraRag with love.

The show is going through intense drama right now and fans have finally been able to witness some PraRag scenes they are over the moon with the joy and have expressed their feelings on Twitter and we have captured some of the best reactions here:

https://twitter.com/nitisquad/status/1646586780156657665?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1646586780156657665%7Ctwgr%5E47b1d344465ca6bf1ec766256c49251299df2e3d%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2Fnitisquad2Fstatus2F1646586780156657665widget%3DTweet https://twitter.com/nitisquad/status/1649278213166620672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1649278213166620672%7Ctwgr%5E97a8f5b50767dc95376ef286bdc23453ad9dfe45%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2Fnitisquad2Fstatus2F1649278213166620672widget%3DTweet https://twitter.com/laganlaagiree/status/1648704434774630400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1648704434774630400%7Ctwgr%5E69ca624307d7c54970bdf66e8b00813df348a99a%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2Flaganlaagiree2Fstatus2F1648704434774630400widget%3DTweet https://twitter.com/_StanXShivRan/status/1649044380798582784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1649044380798582784%7Ctwgr%5E06a56e5605fbd6e9fdf6c8af2340a82be5c2d763%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2F_StanXShivRan2Fstatus2F1649044380798582784widget%3DTweet https://twitter.com/nitisquad/status/1649280741375713280?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1649280741375713280%7Ctwgr%5E38b4454045abcff0ff1dd29a93a5c4b1477e1fcc%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2Fnitisquad2Fstatus2F1649280741375713280widget%3DTweet

Fan is definitely loving the chemistry of the two and can’t wait to see what happens next on the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: MUST READ! Here are some television shows which took huge leaps and ended up gaining more popularity



