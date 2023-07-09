Kya Baat Hai! Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy Rode reveal the names of their twins on the auspicious day of Janmashtami

MUMBAI: Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy Rode are one of the most loved and cherished couples of television.

Earlier this year, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy announced a few months ago that they are soon going to be parents.

Gautam had hosted an intimate but grand baby shower for his wife Pankhuri, which was attended by close family and friends from the industry. They were expecting twins.

Just about two months ago the couple were blessed with a baby girl and boy and took to social media to announce the good news to everyone.



ALSO READ: Double Celebrations! Parents to be Pankhuri Awasthy Rode and Gautam Rode to welcome twins

The actors felt blessed and they shared a video of bringing the kids home and how the family welcomed them with so much love and celebrations.

Recently, the couple had put a post on social media where they informed the fans that the naming ceremony was happening. But, they hadn't revealed the name back then.

But today, on the auspicious day of Janmashtami, they finally reveal their names of their babies - baby girl Radhya and baby boy Raditya.

Gautam shared the video of the naming ceremony and also revealed the meaning of the names that were given to their babies.

Well, there is no doubt that Gautam and Pankhuri have entered the best phase of their life, walking the path of parenthood.

TellyChakkar congratulates Gautam and Pankhuri for the beginning of this beautiful journey.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Pankhuri Awasthy seeing Gautam Rode for the first time is an absolute funny tale, Deets inside



