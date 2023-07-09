Kya Baat Hai! Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy Rode reveal the names of their twins on the auspicious day of Janmashtami

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy Rode are one of the most loved real life couples and recently, they entered the best phase of their life of parenthood. Today, on the auspicious day of Janmashtami, they revealed the names of their babies.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 19:06
GAUTAM RODE

MUMBAI:  Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy Rode are one of the most loved and cherished couples of television.

Earlier this year, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy announced a few months ago that they are soon going to be parents.

Gautam had hosted an intimate but grand baby shower for his wife Pankhuri, which was attended by close family and friends from the industry. They were expecting twins.

Just about two months ago the couple were blessed with a baby girl and boy and took to social media to announce the good news to everyone.
 
ALSO READ: Double Celebrations! Parents to be Pankhuri Awasthy Rode and Gautam Rode to welcome twins

The actors felt blessed and they shared a video of bringing the kids home and how the family welcomed them with so much love and celebrations.

Recently, the couple had put a post on social media where they informed the fans that the naming ceremony was happening. But, they hadn't revealed the name back then.

But today, on the auspicious day of Janmashtami, they finally reveal their names of their babies - baby girl Radhya and baby boy Raditya.

Gautam shared the video of the naming ceremony and also revealed the meaning of the names that were given to their babies.

Well, there is no doubt that Gautam and Pankhuri have entered the best phase of their life, walking the path of parenthood.

TellyChakkar congratulates Gautam and Pankhuri for the beginning of this beautiful journey.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Pankhuri Awasthy seeing Gautam Rode for the first time is an absolute funny tale, Deets inside

 


 

 

 

 

Gautam Rode Pankhuri Awasthy twinbabies Parenthood Saraswatichandra Aksar 2 Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya Ek Kahani Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 19:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jawan: Unexpected! A 90-second trailer for the Salman Khan film Tiger 3 will play during the Shah Rukh Khan-starring film?
MUMBAI:  Everyone is raving about the movie Jawan. For the first time, Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee worked...
Must Read! First Kafas and now Jawan, casting director Mukesh Chhabra is winning hearts with his acting
MUMBAI:  Over the time with his casting contribution Mukesh Chhabra has been winning hearts of the fans all over, he is...
Exclusive! “I really want to do action projects that has sword fighting or horse riding” Sarah Jane Dias
MUMBAI:  Actress Sarah Jane Dias has been winning the hearts of the fans with her immense contribution, she is indeed...
Exclusive! Abhishek Malhan talks about Elvish Yadav's girlfriend and confirms a project with close friend Manisha Rani
MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan has risen to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where he emerged as the first  ...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Exclusive! Aradhana’s upcoming birthday celebration brings a cosy moment between Reyansh and Aradhana
MUMBAI:  Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Kya Baat Hai! Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy Rode reveal the names of their twins on the auspicious day of Janmashtami
MUMBAI:  Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy Rode are one of the most loved and cherished couples of television.Earlier...
Recent Stories
Jawan
Jawan: Unexpected! A 90-second trailer for the Salman Khan film Tiger 3 will play during the Shah Rukh Khan-starring film?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ganguly
Maitree’s Ishita Ganguly aces the Tandav dance form for the show in just a few hours
KHATRO KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Abdu Rozik gets special gifts for the contestants'; Neil Bhatt complains to Aishwarya Sharma
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Exclusive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee is finalized to play the lead in Dil Diyaan Gallaan post leap
Srijani Banerjee
EXCLUSIVE! Srijani Banerjee BAGS Sony SAB's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment titled Janak
Hitesh Sampat
EXCLUSIVE! Hitesh Sampat on bagging Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: I was very happy when I got a call from the production house, it was a dream come true for me
Shraddha
Stunning! These TV Beauties turned into Govinda to break Dahi Handi in their own way to Celebrate Janmashtami!