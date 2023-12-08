KYA BAAT HAI! This is how Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin trio Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma made co-star Sumit Singh's birthday special

MUMBAI: Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh have managed well to impress the viewers with their stellar performance as Ishaan, Savi and Reeva in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The trio who is roped in to play the lead roles are doing total justice to their characters.

Well, apart from Bhavika and Sumit who have turned besties on the sets of the show, Shakti has also joined their gang.

Recently, Sumit made Bhavika's birthday special by surprising her.

And now, it was Sumit's turn to get pampered by her co-stars.

Sumit, Shakti and Bhavika headed out for a special outing on the special occasion of Sumit's birthday.

The trio seems to have had a gala time together.

Sumit, Shakti and Bhavika reposted each other's Instagram stories which shows that they are enjoying together.

