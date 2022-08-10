Kya Baat Hai! It's the year of corset dresses at Indian Telly Awards 2023, From Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to Ulka Gupta, Check out the best looks here!

MUMBAI :Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

Award ceremonies are a way to celebrate the industry and the talent that works day and night to bring in some of the biggest actors, producers, and technical mavericks under one roof to give them recognition and motivate them to work harder.

The Indian Telly Awards, often referred to as the Tellys and founded in the year 2000 is one of the biggest in the Television industry and this year are presented by ITV 2.0 productions to celebrate and recognize talent and hard work in the television ecosystem.

A glamorous and star-studded ceremony was held in Mumbai which brought together some of the biggest names in the Television industry.

The stars turned out in numbers and in full style and these ceremonies helped the celebrities put their best stylish foot forward.

Talking about the fashion the leading ladies put on, we saw a recurring theme this year, which was corset-infused dresses. It was the year if corsets.

From Fan Favourite Best Actress awardee Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who wore a stunning fitted black corset gown to the shiny presenter Ulka Gupta in a lime green corset dress. Surabhi Das our winner for Fresh New Face in a pink princess-inspired corset dress to Akansha Puri, and Charu Asopa in red hot dresses. Check out the pictures of our glam ladies here:

These stunning ladies, have rocked the looks, and amped up the style quotient of the ceremony for sure.

