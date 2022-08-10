Kya Baat Hai! It's the year of corset dresses at Indian Telly Awards 2023, From Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to Ulka Gupta, Check out the best looks here!

The stars turned out in numbers and in full style and these ceremonies helped the celebrities put their best stylish foot forward.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/28/2023 - 21:13
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to Ulka Gupta

MUMBAI :Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.
Award ceremonies are a way to celebrate the industry and the talent that works day and night to bring in some of the biggest actors, producers, and technical mavericks under one roof to give them recognition and motivate them to work harder.

ALSO READ:  CONGRATULATIONS! Indian Telly Awards: Here is the list of WINNING talents from the industry who have reined on the hearts of the audience this year, check out

The Indian Telly Awards, often referred to as the Tellys and founded in the year 2000 is one of the biggest in the Television industry and this year are presented by ITV 2.0 productions to celebrate and recognize talent and hard work in the television ecosystem.

A glamorous and star-studded ceremony was held in Mumbai which brought together some of the biggest names in the Television industry.

Talking about the fashion the leading ladies put on, we saw a recurring theme this year, which was corset-infused dresses. It was the year if corsets.

From Fan Favourite Best Actress awardee Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who wore a stunning fitted black corset gown to the shiny presenter Ulka Gupta in a lime green corset dress. Surabhi Das our winner for Fresh New Face in a pink princess-inspired corset dress to Akansha Puri, and Charu Asopa in red hot dresses. Check out the pictures of our glam ladies here:

These stunning ladies, have rocked the looks,  and amped up the style quotient of the ceremony for  sure.

Tell us your favourite looks at the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: CONGRATULATIONS! Indian Telly Awards: Check out the List of Rising Stars and Fan Favorite Talents on TV

 

    


 

Indian Telly Awards 2023 Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Akansha Puri Charu Asopa Ulka Gupta Surabhi Das Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Rupali Ganguly Rajan Shahi Fashion Indian Telly Awards Best Awards TellyChakkar
