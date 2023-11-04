Kya Baat Hai! With Jay Soni completing 100 episodes in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; From Fahmaan Khan, Chhavi Pandey, Piyush Sahdev and more here are the actors whose role from a cameo changed into a full fledged role in the serial

With Jay Soni completing 100 episodes in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has become the lead of the show, here we bring you the list of actors who were signed as cameo role but then turned into being leads of the show.
MUMBAI:The television industry has many talented actors who steal the audience’s heart in no time with their talented performances.
Many a times the makers of the show would sign an actor as a cameo role in the serial, but they turn out to be so good in the serial that the makers decides to extended their role and make it fully fledged and they turn out to be as important as a lead role.

We have seen many a times that actors who come in to play the parallel lead in the serial turn out to be so good that they take over the show and becomes the main leads.

This shows their acting caliber and how could are they in their acting chops that the makers would love to keep them forever in the show.

They sometime make the track of the show so interesting that the audience demand to watch them only on the show.

1 Jay Soni as Abhinav In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Initally, Jay Soni was signed as a cameo role in the serial, but then he turned out to be so good in the show and won the public’s heart with his excellence acting chops the makers made him the parallel lead of the show, and today he has his own fan base and the audience’s love watching him.

2)Fahmaan Khan as Aryan Singh Rathore of Imlie

Fahmaan Khan was singed in the show for a cameo performance but the actor turned out to be so good in the serial that the makers made him the lead the show and he became the love interest of Imlie, the fans were crazy about him and they love his chemistry with Sumbul.

3) Chhavi Pandey aka Maya of Anupamaa

Chhavi was suppose to be in the show for a brief period of time, but now the actress impressed the audience’s with her acting chops and she has finally got a full- fledged role where her character is paired off the lead of the serial Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj.

4) Piyush Sahdev aka Krrish Dixit in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Piyush also was signed for the serial as a cameo role, but then he turned out to be so good, the makers extended his role and made a pivotal part of the show and he continues to be in Season 2.

5) Aditi Shetty aka Ahana Chopra of Bhagya Lakshmi

Aditi was signed as Ahana for a cameo role in the serial but the actress was so good that the makers of the show agreed to extend the role and give her the full space in the serial.

Well, there is no doubt that these actors are exceptionally talented and with their excellence in their acting chops, they became the leads or had a full fledged role in the serial.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

